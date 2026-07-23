On Friday 17th July, 2026 amongst the forecast of torrential rain, 177 golfers assembled at the Michipicoten Golf Club to support the 18th annual William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament.

The skies threatened, but the rain held off to allow each team to finish their round in support of scholastic bursaries towards students who plan on entering law enforcement. This year’s recipient from MHS was Tristen Robert. Congratulations Tristen and all the best in your future studies.

Every year golfers are treated to hole in one events thanks to our generous sponsors. Three holes touted large prize offerings, in addition to several proxy prizes on each of the remaining holes. Special thanks to Northern Lights Ford and Mission Motors of Wawa for bringing along these amazing opportunities to the participants.

As always, Kaya’s team at the Michipicoten Golf Club continue to provide an exceptional experience to the tournament. A charcuterie snack on the #6 tee block for the “Toast to Bill,” and a delicious steak dinner prepared by Bailey and the staff left everyone satisfied after their round. Aaron and his greens and grounds crew should also be recognized for presenting us a course in prime condition.

No words are enough to express our gratitude to our amazing sponsors, volunteers, and players. Your support is what makes this day such a success.

The following are the event winners for 2026;

MENS DIVISION: 30

Max Simon, Eben Leadbetter, Anders Morden

LADIES DIVISION: 34

Guylaine Domich, Anna Klockars, Suzanne Lacasse

MIXED DIVISION: 35

John Simon, Charlee Simon, Billy McGie

SENIORS DIVISION: 37

Nellie Duchesne, Erika Perkins, Don Perkins

Special Events Winners:

Hole #1 Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – Jarrett Asselin

Hole #1 Longest Drive (Senior Men’s 60+) – Bill McGie

Hole #2 Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Bill McGie

Hole #4 Longest Drive (Senior Ladies 60+) – Linda Paddock

Hole #4 Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Jarrett Asselin (eagle)

Hole #5 Men’s Longest Drive (59 -) – Tanner Paddock

Hole #5 Women’s Longest Drive (59-) – Charlee Simon

Hole #6 Longest Putt – Peter Russ

Hole #8 Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – Max Simon

Hole #8 Closest to the Piggy – Dalton Crego

Hole #9 Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – Kolby Fellinger

Our Chris Simon Memorial Pitch and Putt challenge kicked up the afternoon. This year marks 30 years since Chris brought the puck home to Wawa which is a very special memory to commemorate. Eight participants scored a goal on the fairway.

Wawa-grown Rylan Fellinger once again provided one of his signed Flint Firebirds jerseys to the tournament. To determine 2 winners, a draw was held from the 8 contestants.

In addition to Rylan’s jersey, Pine Portage Lodge stepped into the game and provided a certificate for $1000.00 off any fly-in fishing package.

The winners were: Scott Carruthers (jersey) and Dave Dupuis (certificate).

Finally, with all our amazing support received, we were able to give away so many registration prizes to some lucky participants.

Golf and Gaming Package for 2 Sponsored by Bay Mills Resort & Casino

Shawn Gilbert

Bradley Case

Mika Reil

Dean Domich

Yeti Roadie 24 Sponsored by WGR Memorial Golf Tournament – Bob Cliffe

Pizza Oven Sponsored by RD Contracting – Billy McGie

Cleveland leather cart bag sponsored by Michipicoten Golf Club – Ashley Omolida

2027 Single Adult Membership at the Michipicoten Golf Club Sponsored by WGR Memorial Golf Tournament – Diedre Dupuis

A Ceramic Coating Package valued at $2000 Sponsored by Martel Customs – Holden Crego

The winner of our Yeti 45 Hard Cooler package Sponsored by WGR Memorial Golf Tournament – Charlee Simon

We look forward to hosting everyone again next year. Thank you! Miigwech! Merci!