East Algoma OPP – Traffic Complaints lead to Speeding charges & motorcycle seizure

A person was charged after numerous traffic complaints involving a red motorcycle on Highway 17, Johnson Township.

On July 21, 2026, at approximately 9:00 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was on general patrol when a red motorcycle was captured on radar travelling over 160 km/h. A traffic stop was initiated but the motorcycle failed to stop for police. The operator was later identified and police arrested the male operator. In addition, his driver’s license was suspended for 30 days, and the motorcycle was towed and impounded for 14 days.

The 17-year-old, from Bruce Mines was charged with:

Fail to stop for police

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

Careless driving

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Class M1 license holder – drive on prohibited highway

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 5, 2026.