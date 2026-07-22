Evacuation Order – Dryden 36
- All persons must immediately evacuate the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by an exemption permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
- All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a exemption permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
This Order is in effect as of July 22, 2026 at 18:01 Central Daylight Time until such time as the order is revoked.
For exemption permit information, please call 807-475-1471.
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