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Evacuation Order – Dryden 36

Evacuation Order – Dryden 36

  1. All persons must immediately evacuate the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by an exemption permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
  2. All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a exemption permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

This Order is in effect as of July 22, 2026 at 18:01 Central Daylight Time until such time as the order is revoked.

For exemption permit information, please call 807-475-1471.

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