Today at LSPP – Wednesday, July 22nd

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MOTH MADNESS – It’s a bee! It’s a leaf! Wait, it’s a… moth? Moths have

an impressive closet of disguises, filled with patterns and colours. Join Claire and Mary to learn how

the mind-boggling diversity of moths has been shaped by their friends and foes.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – These massive mammals have

mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior.

Join Kelly and Anahi to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive

in the face of deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators.