WENMANN, Dustin Thomas ‘Dusty’

February 14, 1991 – July 10, 2026

It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Dustin “Dusty” Wenmann on Friday, July 10, 2026, at the age of 35 years, after a courageous three-and-a-half-year journey with synovial sarcoma. Surrounded by the love of his parents, Dustin passed gently in their arms, leaving this world with the same love that had defined his entire life.

Born on February 14, 1991, Valentine’s Day, Dustin spent his life showing us that love was not something to be celebrated just one day of the year—it was simply the way he lived every day. His kind heart, unwavering faith, infectious sense of humour, compassion, and genuine care for others touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Although diagnosed with the rare cancer synovial sarcoma, Dustin never allowed his illness to define him. He faced every challenge with remarkable courage, hope, dignity, and grace. Even during his own battle, he continued to encourage others, lift spirits with laughter, and remind those around him of what truly mattered. Cancer was part of Dustin’s story, but it was never who he was.

Dustin will be forever remembered for his incredible gift of making people laugh through his unforgettable impersonations, his love of music as a drummer, his remarkable artistic talent, his strong work ethic, and, above all, his generous heart. He cherished his family, treasured his friendships, adored children, and found joy in creating lasting memories with those he loved.

Beloved and devoted son of Mary Ellen (Parniak) and Duane Wenmann. Cherished brother of Adam and Megan Wenmann and Tyler and Brittany Wenmann. Loving fur dad to his faithful best friend, Riddick, who brought him endless joy. Dustin treasured every car ride they shared and loved treating Riddick to ice cream on hot summer days. Their bond was one of unconditional love, companionship, and countless cherished memories. Proud and fun-loving uncle of Savannah, Adelina, Pierce, Ethan, and Brielle. Predeceased by his loving grandparents, Walter and Leona Parniak, and Dale and Beverley Wenmann. Dear nephew of Linda and Morris Pozzebon; Larry and Wanda Parniak; Nick Parniak; Sally Ann and Joe Agliani; Tracy and the late Eric Glad; Mavis Wenmann; and Lyndon (“Uncle Lyndy”) and Mary Ann Wenmann and Kevin Paul.

Dustin will also be lovingly remembered by his many cousins, extended family, countless friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Spadafora, the physicians and staff of the Cancer Clinic, Dr. Wunder, Dr. Roche-Nagle, Dr. Razak, the Toronto Sarcoma Team, and every healthcare professional who cared for Dustin with compassion, dignity, and excellence throughout his illness.

A special and heartfelt thank you to Dr. Spadafora, who became so much more than Dustin’s doctor. Your kindness, compassion, and genuine connection with Dustin meant more than words can express. You joined in on his teasing, shared in his laughter, hugged him when he needed comfort, and always cheered him on through every challenge. You saw Dustin not just as a patient, but as the incredible person he was, and the love and support you showed him will remain forever in our hearts.

Special thanks are extended to Korina and Sri, whose kindness and friendship became a source of comfort during our many visits to Toronto. Our deepest gratitude is reserved for our beloved Bayshore nurse, Lisa, whose extraordinary compassion, gentleness, and unwavering support carried our family through every step of Dustin’s journey. Your love and care brought peace during our darkest days, and we will forever hold you in our hearts.

The family also wishes to express sincere appreciation to Sean for his steadfast friendship and support. A special and heartfelt thank you to Dr. Booth. Your gentle spirit, kindness, and genuine love for Dustin brought comfort beyond measure. You cared for him not only as your patient, but as a person. We will never be able to adequately thank you for the compassion you showed our son and our family.

Dustin’s legacy is one of love, faith, laughter, kindness, and courage. He would want us all to cherish our families, hold tightly to our faith, be kind to one another, and never take a single day for granted.

Friends and family are invited to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E; 705-759-2522) on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Dustin’s life will follow at St. Gregory’s Church on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. with Fr. Trevor Scarfone officiating. Cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations (made payable by cheque or cash) to Mary Ellen Wenmann for future donation to Dusty’s Dream Charity.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.arthurfuneralhome.com.

Forever loved, forever remembered, and forever in our hearts.