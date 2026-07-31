Today at LSPP – Friday, July 31st

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Gatehouse, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MOTH MADNESS – It’s a bee! It’s a leaf! Wait, it’s a… moth? Moths have an impressive closet of disguises, filled with patterns and colours. Join Claire to learn how the mind-boggling diversity of moths has been shaped by their friends and foes.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: WEATHERING A SUPERIOR STORM – As the largest freshwater lake by surface area, Lake Superior has the power to dramatically affect the weather, creating many dangers but also supporting life along its coast. Join Tessa and Terra to explore the ways fog, thunderstorms, November gales, and snow all play a key role in Lake Superior Provincial Park’s ecosystem.

7:30 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: A YEAR IN THE LIFE OF A BEAR – Welcome to bear country! Join Kelly and Anna in exploring the life of a bear through the changing seasons to learn more about these fascinating creatures and discover some bear-wise ways to camp while being guests in their home.

10:30 PM – 12:00 AM Amphitheatre Beach, Agawa Bay

TELESCOPE OBSERVING: SEESTAR – Join Ari and Claire to observe the stunning night sky over Agawa Bay through our digital SeeStar telescope! Explore a variety of dark sky objects including constellations and asterisms, galaxies, star clusters and nebulae. Please consider walking instead of driving to this event to minimize light pollution from car headlights. Also, avoid using flashlights near the observing area to preserve the group’s night vision.