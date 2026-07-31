Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 29

Updated: July 30, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

Five new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Sudbury 39 (SUD039) is 0.1 of a hectare and located approximately 4 kilometres east of Fire Star Lake and 8 kilometres north of Lefebvre Road. The fire is not under control.

is 0.1 of a hectare and located approximately 4 kilometres east of Fire Star Lake and 8 kilometres north of Lefebvre Road. The fire is not under control. Sudbury 40 (SUD040 ) is 0.6 of a hectare and located approximately 31 kilometres north of Lake Wanapitei and 4 kilometres east of Bowland Lake. The fire is not under control.

) is 0.6 of a hectare and located approximately 31 kilometres north of Lake Wanapitei and 4 kilometres east of Bowland Lake. The fire is not under control. Sudbury 41 (SUD041) is 0.2 of a hectare and located approximately 18 kilometres south of Swallow Lake and 17 kilometres northeast of Bark Lake. The fire is not under control.

is 0.2 of a hectare and located approximately 18 kilometres south of Swallow Lake and 17 kilometres northeast of Bark Lake. The fire is not under control. Sudbury 42 (SUD042 ) is 0.2 of a hectare and located approximately 4 kilometres north of Mozhabong Lake and 6 kilometres east of Alton Lake. The fire is not under control.

) is 0.2 of a hectare and located approximately 4 kilometres north of Mozhabong Lake and 6 kilometres east of Alton Lake. The fire is not under control. Sudbury 43 (SUD043) is 0.3 of a hectare and located approximately 29 kilometres north of Lake Wanapitei, and along the northeastern shore of Frederick Lake. The fire is not under control.

One fire was confirmed after last night’s update:

Sudbury 38 (SUD038) is 0.4 of a hectare and located approximately 2 kilometres west of Camp Seven Lake, and 3 kilometres northeast of Paradise Lake. The fire is not under control.

There are currently 45 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 9 are not under control, 2 are being held, 1 is under control and 33 are being observed.