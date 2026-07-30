Minister Fraser announces support and funding for victims and survivors of human trafficking

The Government of Canada is taking stronger action to protect victims and survivors of human trafficking through recent Criminal Code reforms that are now in force. These changes reinforce ongoing efforts to support victims and survivors, hold traffickers accountable, and prevent this heinous crime.

The Bail and Sentencing Reform Act makes bail more difficult to obtain for those accused of human trafficking, by creating new reverse onus rules. In addition, the Protecting Victims of Crime Act strengthens victims’ rights by making testimonial aids more accessible for victims of human trafficking, sexual offences, intimate partner violence, and criminal harassment.

As part of today’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, over $3.35 million in funding is being provided to nine non-governmental organizations to undertake projects that support victims and survivors of human trafficking. These organizations include:

Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking

CEASE – Centre to End All Sexual Exploitation

La Sortie

London Abused Women’s Centre

New Opportunities for Women (NOW) Canada Society

Réseau-Femmes Du Sud-Ouest De L’Ontario

Sexual Violence New Brunswick

Stepping Stone Association

Voice Found

This investment will help these organizations deliver critical services that support victims and survivors, prevent human trafficking, and strengthen communities across Canada. Through collaboration from provincial and territorial governments, and partners across the country, work can continue to help prevent this crime while supporting those impacted.

This announcement was done on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.