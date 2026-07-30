SSM OPP – Drive Safe this Civic Holiday Weekend

The Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is set to conduct patrols for Civic Day Long Weekend (Friday July 31, 2026 – Monday August 3, 2026).

Officers will focus on education and enforcement aimed at improving compliance with traffic laws related to the “Big Four” factors that contribute to fatal motor vehicle collisions:

Impaired driving – alcohol- and drug-related

Distracted driving – including texting and inattentive driving

Aggressive driving – including speeding and other high-risk driving behaviours

Seatbelts – failure to properly use occupant restraints

Officers will also be enforcing Ontario’s Move Over law. Drivers approaching a stopped police vehicle, ambulance, fire vehicle, tow truck, or other designated emergency or roadside assistance vehicle displaying flashing red, blue, or amber lights must slow down and, when safe to do so, move into another lane.

“The Civic Day Long Weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the summer, and our officers will be focusing enforcement efforts on the ‘Big Four’ driving behaviours that continue to cause serious injuries and fatalities on Ontario roads. We are also reminding motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and roadside workers. Everyone deserves to make it home safely after the long weekend,” said Staff Sergeant Laurie Graham.

The Sault Ste Marie OPP is encouraging all motorists and boaters to plan ahead, travel responsibly, and help ensure that everyone reaches their destination safely. Officers will be conducting enforcement patrols on both local roadways and waterways throughout the holiday weekend.