OPP – Search continues for Paul Bellemore

Police have released surveillance footage and photos with a renewed plea for public assistance in relation to the disappearance of a Cornwall man four years ago.

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) received a report of a missing person. Paul Bellemore, of Cornwall, was last seen along the waterfront at Lamoureux Park in Cornwall on Friday, July 29, 2022. The CPS requested the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the ongoing investigation on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

The OPP is releasing surveillance footage (view on X) that shows Paul’s last known sighting on Friday, July 29, 2022. At approximately 4:35 p.m., Paul is captured pulling into the Cornwall Civic Complex in his black 2018 BMW sedan. He subsequently enters the Cornwall Square mall and briefly stops at a kiosk. After exiting the mall, Paul walks toward Lamoureux Park and proceeds behind the bandshell, an outdoor stage used for performances and events. He has not been seen since that day.

Paul is described as:

43 years old at the time of his disappearance

5’11” (180 cm)

159 lbs (72 kg)

Green eyes

Balding/shaved head

Last seen wearing a light-coloured shirt with shorts, a grey Hurley hat and black camouflage sandals

Police suspect foul play and urge anyone with information in relation to Paul’s disappearance to come forward.

The investigation is being conducted by the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Assistance has been provided by the OPP’s Forensic Identification Services, Emergency Response Team, Aviation Services, Urban Search and Rescue CBRNE Response Team, Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, and Canine Unit.

“Four years have passed since Paul was last seen, and we continue to actively investigate his disappearance. By releasing surveillance footage and photos, we hope to reach someone who may have seen Paul that day or who has information about his whereabouts. We believe there are people who may know important pieces of information and we encourage them to contact police, no matter how minor they think that information may be.”

Paul’s sister Chantal said, “Life has been incredibly difficult to adjust to. There is a constant emptiness that never

really goes away. The holidays aren’t the same anymore and the everyday visits, conversations and moments we once shared are now gone. His absence is felt in every family gathering and in the quiet moments in between.

Paul is not just a missing person. He is a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend. He is someone who is deeply loved and missed by so many people. The family dynamic has changed in ways that are hard to put into words. Paul brought a spark to our family that can never be replaced. Without him, there is a piece of our family missing, and that loss is felt every single day.

What makes it even harder is the uncertainty. We are left with questions that have never been answered and a pain that never fully heals. More than anything, we want to find Paul and bring him home. We want the chance to lay him to rest with the dignity, love and peace he deserves. Until then our family continues to carry both hope and heartbreak, holding onto his memory while longing for the days we finally have answers.”

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation or the whereabouts of Paul BELLEMORE is asked to contact the OPP dedicated tipline at 1-833-941-8820. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.