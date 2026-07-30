Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into death of Pedestrian

One person is deceased following a collision involving a pedestrian and motor vehicle in the city of Thunder Bay, ON.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, just before 11:00 p.m. ET the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Thunder Bay City Police responded to a collision on Highway 11/17 at Red River Road.

The female pedestrian involved in the collision suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other reported injuries.

The identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the collision are still being determined.

The eastbound lanes of Hwy 11/17 remained closed while the North West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team was on scene assisting the Thunder Bay OPP with the investigation. East bound traffic was detoured using the west bound left turn lane. The Ministry of Transportation (MTO ) assisted with traffic control.

All resources cleared the area, and the roadway was reopened around 6:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

This investigation remains ongoing. The Thunder Bay OPP is requesting anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).