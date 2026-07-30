Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 29

Updated: July 29, 2026 at 6:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

Thirteen new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Sudbury 32 (SUD032) is 0.1 of a hectare and located approximately 2 kilometres southwest of Markstay, and 1 kilometre north of Nepewassi Lake Road. The fire is under control.

is 0.1 of a hectare and located approximately 2 kilometres southwest of Markstay, and 1 kilometre north of Nepewassi Lake Road. The fire is under control. Sudbury 33 (SUD033) is 0.1 of a hectare and located on the south end of Island Lake, approximately 1.75 kilometres east of Wolf Lake. The fire is not under control.

is 0.1 of a hectare and located on the south end of Island Lake, approximately 1.75 kilometres east of Wolf Lake. The fire is not under control. Sudbury 34 (SUD034) is 5 hectares and located approximately 0.5 of a kilometre southwest of Hider Lake, and 5 kilometres east of Armstrong Lake. The fire is not under control.

is 5 hectares and located approximately 0.5 of a kilometre southwest of Hider Lake, and 5 kilometres east of Armstrong Lake. The fire is not under control. Sudbury 35 (SUD035) is 0.1 of a hectare and located approximately 1 kilometre west of Mozhabong Lake, and 6 kilometres east of Jackson Lake. The fire is not under control.

is 0.1 of a hectare and located approximately 1 kilometre west of Mozhabong Lake, and 6 kilometres east of Jackson Lake. The fire is not under control. Sudbury 36 (SUD036) is 0.5 of a hectare and located approximately 1.4 kilometres northwest of Patsy Lake, and 1.2 kilometres southeast of Plantes Road. The fire is not under control.

is 0.5 of a hectare and located approximately 1.4 kilometres northwest of Patsy Lake, and 1.2 kilometres southeast of Plantes Road. The fire is not under control. Sudbury 37 (SUD037) is 0.1 hectares and located approximately 1.5 kilometres west of Lac aux Sables, and 3 kilometres southeast of Five Star Lake. The fire is not under control.

is 0.1 hectares and located approximately 1.5 kilometres west of Lac aux Sables, and 3 kilometres southeast of Five Star Lake. The fire is not under control. Chapleau 14 (CHA014), Chapleau 15 (CHA015) and Chapleau 16 (CHA016) were 0.2, 0.1 and 0.1 of a hectare respectively and located along Melwel Road, next to Red Rock Lake. These fires are out .

and were 0.2, 0.1 and 0.1 of a hectare respectively and located along Melwel Road, next to Red Rock Lake. These fires are . Chapleau 17 (CHA017) was 0.1 of a hectare and located along Melwel Road, approximately 0.5 of a kilometre east of Basswood Lake and 0.5 of a kilometre south of Red Rock Lake. The fire is out.

was 0.1 of a hectare and located along Melwel Road, approximately 0.5 of a kilometre east of Basswood Lake and 0.5 of a kilometre south of Red Rock Lake. The fire is Chapleau 18 (CHA018) was 0.1 of a hectare and located along Melwel Road, next to Red Rock Lake, approximately 0.5 of a kilometre east of Basswood Lake. The fire is out .

was 0.1 of a hectare and located along Melwel Road, next to Red Rock Lake, approximately 0.5 of a kilometre east of Basswood Lake. The fire is . Chapleau 19 (CHA019) was 0.1 of a hectare and located along Melwel Road, approximately 0.2 of a kilometre east of Basswood Lake. The fire is out .

was 0.1 of a hectare and located along Melwel Road, approximately 0.2 of a kilometre east of Basswood Lake. The fire is . Cochrane 48 (COC048) is 25 hectares and located approximately 27 kilometres south of Fort Albany. The fire is being observed.

There are currently 42 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 5 are not under control, 2 are being held, 2 are under control and 33 are being observed.