Today at LSPP – Thursday, July 30th

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: LAKE SUPERIOR, A TALE OF FIRE AND ICE – Though they lie quietly, the rocks beneath our feet tell the story of the powerful natural forces that created Lake Superior and the dramatic landscape of the park we know today. Join Anna and Claire to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: GRATITUDE SEARCH – Research shows that gratitude is deeply connected to happiness. Take a moment to pause, engage your senses, and reflect on the wonders of nature you’re grateful for. Record and celebrate your reflections in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome.

7:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: CALL OF THE CANOE – Paddling is a quintessential Lake Superior experience. Join Anna for a screening of “The Canoe”, an inspiring short film about the spirit of Canadian canoe culture. The screening will be followed by a presentation and Q&A session about LSPP’s diverse paddling opportunities to prepare you for your own adventure!