East Algoma OPP – Charges laid in multiple suspicious fires

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Huron Shores Fire Department, responded to multiple reports of suspicious fires along Melwel Road, west of the Town of Iron Bridge.

On July 28, 2026, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police and fire crews responded to 10 small bush fires that had been deliberately set on both the east and west sides of Melwel Road. The fires were located at varying distances from the roadway, ranging from approximately 10 feet to 700 feet into the bush.

While investigating the fires, members of the Huron Shores Fire Department observed an individual on Melwel Road between Clubhouse Road and Dunn Farm Road. A short time later, police attended the area and, at approximately 7:15 p.m., located the individual off a nearby trail and placed them under arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Emile LEBLANC, 27 years-old from Sutton, QC, was charged with:

Arson – damage to property

Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court Justice Bail Court in Blind River on July 28, 2026.