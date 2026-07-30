Nipigon OPP – Driver of CMV Charged following after traffic complaint

Members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have charged a driver following a traffic complaint.

On July 26, 2026 at approximately 7:40 p.m. officers from the Nipigon OPP Detachment responded to a complaint of an unsafe Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV).

Officers located the CMV and noted safety defects. With assistance from Ministry of Transportation (MTO) Inspection Officers, a level 1 inspection was conducted. As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 54 year old of Richmond British Columbia, was arrested and charged with:

Operate unsafe vehicle – Criminal Code

Operate unsafe vehicle – Highway Traffic Act

The accused has been released and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on September 9, 2026.