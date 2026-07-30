Nipigon OPP – Driver of CMV Charged following after traffic complaint

Members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have charged a driver following a traffic complaint.
On July 26, 2026 at approximately 7:40 p.m. officers from the Nipigon OPP Detachment responded to a complaint of an unsafe Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV).
Officers located the CMV and noted safety defects. With assistance from Ministry of Transportation (MTO) Inspection Officers, a level 1 inspection was conducted. As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 54 year old of Richmond British Columbia, was arrested and charged with:
- Operate unsafe vehicle – Criminal Code
- Operate unsafe vehicle – Highway Traffic Act
The accused has been released and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on September 9, 2026.
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