Thursday Morning News – July 30th

Good news for evacuees from Kashechewan First Nation; flights are being planned for their return home. Executive director Tyson Wesley confirmed water tests are now cryptosporidium-free. Since the state of emergency was declared on January 4th, 2026, most of the community’s 2,300 residents have been living out of hotel rooms across Ontario. More than 60 people tested positive for the parasite cryptosporidium that can cause gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. The goal is to charter four flights daily beginning with