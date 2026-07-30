Thursday Morning News – July 30th

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with 40% chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 16.
News Tidbits:
- There are two weeks left to claim a $50,000 prize from the Thursday, August 14, 2025 WINTARIO50 draw. The winning selection was 0 – 8 – 7 – 9 – 4 – 0 – 5 – 1, and the winning ticket was sold in Algoma District. Players must match all eight numbers in exact order to win the $50,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.
- SSM’s PUC’s 3rd annual charity golf tournament raised $46,000 for the Sault Area Hospital Foundation. A sold-out field of 144 golfers representing 36 teams gathered at Crimson Ridge Golf Course for a day of friendly competition, great food, local treats, and plenty of laughs, all with one goal in mind: giving back to the community.
- Good news for evacuees from Kashechewan First Nation; flights are being planned for their return home. Executive director Tyson Wesley confirmed water tests are now cryptosporidium-free. Since the state of emergency was declared on January 4th, 2026, most of the community’s 2,300 residents have been living out of hotel rooms across Ontario. More than 60 people tested positive for the parasite cryptosporidium that can cause gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. The goal is to charter four flights daily beginning with Niagara Falls (1,000+) over the first week, then evacuees in Kingston, Timmins, Cochrane, and Kapuskasing.
- Spaceweather.com states that”On Aug. 5th, a dead SpaceX rocket will slam into the Moon near Einstein crater. The explosion itself will be hidden in lunar daylight, but a new study says the debris plume could rise above the Moon’s edge, visible from Earth for as much as 10 minutes.”
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