East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Three Vehicle Collision

A three-vehicle collision has sent one person to hospital.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on MacFarlane Road in the City of Elliot Lake.

The investigation determined that a grey van was travelling northbound on MacFarlane Road when it crossed the centre of the roadway and collided head-on with a blue parked car occupied by a front-seat passenger. As a result of the collision, the blue car deflected off the curb, crossed the roadway in reverse, entered a driveway on the opposite side of the road, and struck a parked silver car.

The 76-year-old passenger of the blue car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Algoma Paramedic Services.

A 79-year-old from Elliot Lake was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 17, 2026.