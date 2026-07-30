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East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Three Vehicle Collision

A three-vehicle collision has sent one person to hospital.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on MacFarlane Road in the City of Elliot Lake.

The investigation determined that a grey van was travelling northbound on MacFarlane Road when it crossed the centre of the roadway and collided head-on with a blue parked car occupied by a front-seat passenger. As a result of the collision, the blue car deflected off the curb, crossed the roadway in reverse, entered a driveway on the opposite side of the road, and struck a parked silver car.

The 76-year-old passenger of the blue car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Algoma Paramedic Services.

A 79-year-old from Elliot Lake was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 17, 2026.

OPP
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