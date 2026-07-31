Yellow Warning – Localized heavy rainfall (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake) UPDATED

Yellow Warning – Rainfall

8:13 PM EDT Friday 31 July 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Localized heavy rainfall in showers and thunderstorms continues.

What: Local rainfall amounts of 50 to 80 mm. Isolated rainfall amounts in excess of 100 mm are possible.

When: Continuing into Saturday morning. Additional information: Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the region tonight into Saturday morning. Localized heavy rainfall is expected for areas that receive multiple thunderstorms.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Water will likely pool on roads and in low-lying areas. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times. Some property damage is possible. Don’t drive through flooded roadways.

Yellow Warning – Rainfall

6:36 PM EDT Friday 31 July 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Localized heavy rainfall in showers and thunderstorms continues.

What: Local rainfall amounts of 50 to 80 mm.

When: Continuing into Saturday morning.

Additional information: Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the region tonight into Saturday morning. Localized heavy rainfall is expected for areas that receive multiple thunderstorms.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Water will likely pool on roads and in low-lying areas. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times. Some property damage is possible. Don’t drive through flooded roadways.

Yellow Warning – Rainfall

3:11 PM EDT Friday 31 July 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Localized heavy rainfall in showers and thunderstorms is expected.

What: Local rainfall amounts of 50 to 80 mm.

When: This afternoon into Saturday morning.

Additional information: Showers and thunderstorms will repeatedly move through the region this afternoon into Saturday morning. Localized heavy rainfall is expected for areas that receive multiple thunderstorms.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Water will likely pool on roads and in low-lying areas. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times. Some property damage is possible. Don’t drive through flooded roadways.