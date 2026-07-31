Yellow Warning – Severe Thunderstorm (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) ENDED

Issued: 6:37 PM EDT Friday 31 July 2026

This warning has ended.

Yellow Warning – Severe Thunderstorm

4:28 PM EDT Friday 31 July 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

At 4:27 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to quarter size hail and very heavy rain.

Location: Over Pukaskwa River Provincial Park

Motion: Moving very slowly

Hazards: Rain: very heavy (50 – 80 mm)

Wind: strong (up to 90 km/h)

Hail: up to quarter size (up to 2.5 cm)

Locations in the Path: Pukaskwa River Provincial Park

Local utility outages are likely. Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility. Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain.

Updated:

Issued: 4:05 PM EDT Friday 31 July 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

At 4:04 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to quarter size hail and very heavy rain.

Location: Near Mishibishu Lake

Motion: Moving very slowly

Hazards: Rain: very heavy (50 – 80 mm)

Wind: strong (up to 90 km/h)

Hail: up to quarter size (up to 2.5 cm)

Locations in the Path:

Pukaskwa River Provincial Park

Mishibishu Lake

Local utility outages are likely. Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility. Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain.

Yellow Warning – Severe Thunderstorm

4:02 PM EDT Friday 31 July 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

At 4:01 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to quarter size hail and very heavy rain.

Local utility outages are likely.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility. Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches.

If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail. When thunder roars, go indoors!

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain.