Ways to make Donations on behalf of Namaygoosisagagun FN

“My community was evacuated without notice or support. We didn’t understand how MNR failed to protect us. We are a member of the Anishinabek Nation, and we are grateful for their support.”
We are accepting donations on behalf of Namaygoosisagagun First Nation to help the community navigate through this crisis.
- If you can, please donate via e-transfer to: [email protected]
- Donations can also be made by credit card through PayPal or CanadaHelps, with further information at https://an7gc.ca/donate/
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To donate via CanadaHelps, please visit: http://www.canadahelps.org/…/anishinabek-nation-7th…/
Please note that tax receipts will be issued for all monetary donations.
Chi-miigwech to all those supporting us in helping Namaygoosisagagun First Nation!
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