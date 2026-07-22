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Ways to make Donations on behalf of Namaygoosisagagun FN

Namaygoosisagagun First Nation Chief Helen Paavola spoke at yesterday’s news conference in Thunder Bay regarding her community’s wildfire evacuation.
“My community was evacuated without notice or support. We didn’t understand how MNR failed to protect us. We are a member of the Anishinabek Nation, and we are grateful for their support.”
We are accepting donations on behalf of Namaygoosisagagun First Nation to help the community navigate through this crisis.
Please note that tax receipts will be issued for all monetary donations.
Chi-miigwech to all those supporting us in helping Namaygoosisagagun First Nation!
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