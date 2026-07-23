Northwest Forest Fire Update – July 22

Updated: July 22, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

There were 5 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 22.

Fort Frances 46 (FOR046) is located near Highway 613, approximately 4 kilometers southwest of Rainy Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

is located near Highway 613, approximately 4 kilometers southwest of Rainy Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 46 (DRY046) is located between Ekal Lake and West Grit Lake, approximately 6 kilometers southwest of Highway 17. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out.

is located between Ekal Lake and West Grit Lake, approximately 6 kilometers southwest of Highway 17. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out. Dryden 47 (DRY047) is located near Smirch Lake, approximately 13 kilometers east of Highway 622. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

is located near Smirch Lake, approximately 13 kilometers east of Highway 622. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 62 (THU062) is located north of Marks Lake and near Doone Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

is located north of Marks Lake and near Doone Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 63 (THU063) is located approximately 8 kilometers west of Highway 527 and south of McGaughey Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 145 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 41 are not under control, 5 are being held, 9 are under control 90 are being observed.

Thunder Bay 36 (THU036)

The fire is currently measuring 318,812.7 hectares and is not under control.

FireRanger crews, helicopters and heavy equipment operators are assigned to suppression efforts.

Values protection efforts are ongoing and being assessed for potential fire threat.

Atikokan Cluster – Fort Frances 14 (FOR014), Fort Frances 15 (FOR015), Fort Frances 38 (FOR038)

FOR014 is sized at 51,806 hectares and is not under control.

Firefighting crews from Ontario and Alberta are assigned to the cluster of fires, supported by bucketing helicopters targeting hotspots.

FOR015 is sized at 41,830.2 hectares. The fire is not under control.

Additional firefighting crews will join fire operations tomorrow on the Atikokan Cluster of fires. They will be placed on the fireline at earliest opportunity in strategic locations on the perimeters of Fort Frances 14 and 15.

Various classes of helicopters were active on the fires supporting crews and bucketing water onto hotspots, July 21.

Fire behaviour remains low on the Atikokan Cluster of Fires.

Wildland fire hazard indicators are begin to recover from recent rainfalls. At the time of this update the fire hazard in the area is moderate to low. Fire operations personnel are on the lookout for increased fire activity.

FOR038, north of Crystal Lake, is now under control at 44.2 hectares in size.

Sioux Lookout 72 – Cat Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 72 was among the fires that exhibited significant growth on July 13 and 14.

The fire is currently measuring 23,597 hectares and is not under control.

FireRanger crews are making good progress on suppression efforts supported by bucketing helicopters targeting hotspots.

Values protection is up and running on the community and cabins in close proximity to the fire.

Hydro One has replaced burnt poles along the Cat Lake hydro line and will be energizing the line today.

Brightsand Cluster – Dryden 34 (DRY034), Dryden 35 (DRY035), Thunder Bay 54 (THU054), and Thunder Bay 56 (THU056)