Your Chance to Win a Bunkie Package or Cash While Supporting Local Healthcare

2026 Bunkie Lottery . The popular fundraiser gives participants the chance to win one of two Bunkie Life packages, paired with $30,000 in cash (valued at $50,000) or a $40,000 all-cash prize, while raising funds for vital medical equipment at Group Health Centre. The grand prize draw takes place on August 12, 2026. A backyard retreat, cottage upgrade, or $40,000 could soon belong to one lucky winner through the Group Health Centre (GHC) Trust Fund’s. The popular fundraiser gives participants the chance to win one of two Bunkie Life packages, paired with $30,000 in cash (valued at $50,000) or a $40,000 all-cash prize, while raising funds for vital medical equipment at Group Health Centre. The grand prize draw takes place on August 12, 2026.

The GHC Trust Fund is proud to once again partner with Bunkie Life, a family-owned Ontario company known for its ongoing support of charitable organizations and community initiatives.

Over the last two years, both grand prize winners selected the bunkie option, demonstrating the growing popularity of these versatile backyard spaces and the community’s positive response to the lottery.

“We wanted and needed a bunkie, so when we won, it was pretty amazing,” said Lynne Moore, last year’s grand prize winner. “What I love most is how versatile they are. People can use them at a cottage, at home, or by the pool; there are so many possibilities. Ours overlooks the lake and has become a cozy little place where family and guests can have some privacy and relax. The whole experience was great, from start to finish.”

Early Bird Draw: July 22, 2026

The early bird draw adds another level of flexibility, with the winner choosing between:

a 6×4 cedar hot tub with wood heater from Northshore Sports & Auto or,

a $5,000 all-cash prize.

“We’ve seen firsthand how much people love the bunkie prize, and this year we’ve continued to build on that by enhancing our Early Bird draw,” said Amelia Stuetz, Trust Fund Coordinator. “The addition of the cedar hot tub or a cash prize gives participants even more flexibility to choose something that fits their lifestyle and interests.”

How Your Support Helps

Every ticket helps support patient care at GHC. Money raised through the 2026 Bunkie Lottery will help buy medical equipment used by GHC care teams. These tools support the care our community relies on.

Ticket Information

Ticket Tiers:

1 ticket for $25

2 tickets for $45

4 tickets for $75

Where to Purchase:

Online at healthcentrelottery.ca

In-person in the Group Health Centre lobby (240 McNabb St.)

By telephone at (705) 759-5530

At select locations throughout the city

Tickets can be purchased by debit/credit only. Players must be 18 years of age or older to play and must be physically in Ontario at the time of purchase. LICENCE NO. RAF1553474

About GHC Trust Fund