Breaking News

Friday Morning New – July 24th

Weather:

  • Today- A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 14.
Brenda
Latest posts by Brenda (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*