Friday Morning New – July 24th

Weather:
- Today- A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 14.
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