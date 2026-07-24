Northwest Forest Fire Update – July 23

Updated: July 23, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 23.

At the time of this update there are 139 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 30 are not under control, 6 are being held, 12 are under control 91 are being observed.

To access the current forest fire danger rating in your area visit our interactive fire map.

Fires of note

Thunder Bay 36 (THU036)

The fire has been more accurately remapped to 315,431 hectares through perimeter mapping flights and ground truthing efforts.

Heavy equipment operators are making good progress constructing fire guards.

Firefighting crews are focussed on establishing hose lines, supported by bucketing helicopters targeting hotpots.

Values protection efforts are ongoing.

Atikokan Cluster – Fort Frances 14 (FOR014), Fort Frances 15 (FOR015), Fort Frances 38 (FOR038)

FOR014 is currently measuring 51,806 hectares and remains not under control.

Firefighting crews from Ontario and Alberta are focussed on establishing hose lines, supported by bucketing helicopters targeting hotspots.

FOR015 has been remapped to a more accurate size of 42,279 hectares. The fire is not under control.

There has been no growth on the fire perimeters in the direction of major travel corridors.

FOR038, north of Crystal Lake, is under control at 44.2 hectares in size.

Sioux Lookout 72 – Cat Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 72 was among the fires that exhibited significant growth on July 13 and 14.

The fire is currently measuring 23,597 hectares and is not under control.

10 Fire Ranger crews are making good progress on suppression efforts supported by bucketing helicopters targeting hotspots.

Values protection is up on the community and cabins in close proximity to the fire.

Hydro One has replaced burnt poles along the Cat Lake hydro line and power has been restored.

Brightsand Cluster – Dryden 34 (DRY034), Dryden 35 (DRY035), Thunder Bay 54 (THU054), and Thunder Bay 56 (THU056)