First Ministers’ Joint Statement

July 23, 2026

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

“Today, Canada’s First Ministers met in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, to address urgent challenges Canada faces and seize important economic opportunities. They focused on Canada-United States relations, and on how to effectively strengthen Canada’s energy independence, break down labour mobility and internal trade barriers, and on how to make Canada’s carbon markets more effective. This is the 14th time First Ministers have convened since March 2025 and the fifth time they have met in person. They remain united in the goal of building a stronger, more united, more prosperous, and more resilient Canada.

First Ministers acknowledged the wildfires affecting many parts of the country and thanked firefighters, first responders, and Canadian Armed Forces personnel for their assistance in helping affected communities.

First Ministers continued their discussion from July 21 on the latest in a series of unilateral United States trade actions that began with the U.S. imposing a series of tariffs in direct violation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). The Prime Minister reiterated that Canada is ready to engage with the U.S. for the mutual benefit of both countries. First Ministers reaffirmed the importance of a unified, Team Canada approach, and committed to continued collaboration as they defend Canadian workers, farmers, businesses, and families.

The Prime Minister updated the Premiers on important foreign policy issues and international developments, underscoring the need for continued collaboration to strengthen Canada’s economic and strategic interests abroad. He also updated the Premiers on ongoing efforts to strengthen and diversify Canada’s trade partnerships, as evidenced by Canada’s new government signing more than 20 economic and security partnerships. The federal government committed to keep engaging with provinces and territories in order for their interests and priorities to be fully represented in current and future trade negotiations. The Prime Minister thanked the Premiers for their help in building stronger economic partnerships around the world, including the nearly 140 trade missions led by provinces and territories since March 2025. First Ministers underscored the importance of provincial and territorial trade missions for creating new opportunities for Canadian businesses, and supporting good-paying jobs for Canadians.

First Ministers agreed that unlocking Canada’s full potential as an energy superpower requires increased collaboration and urgent leadership from all First Ministers. Canada’s electricity demand in Canada is expected to double by 2050, driven by economic growth, industrial expansion, and the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and electrified technologies. First Ministers recognised that the scale of this challenge – and the opportunities it presents – requires decisive actions to build the infrastructure needed to strengthen affordability, competitiveness, and energy security.

First Ministers commended the progress made in strengthening energy trade and connectivity between provinces and territories, taking note of the new National Electricity Strategy released by the federal government, which will double the capacity of Canada’s grid by 2050 and supply clean, reliable, affordable power across the country. First Ministers noted the opportunities for enhanced collaboration between governments on interties. To further their ambition, First Ministers directed their Energy Ministers to work together on implementing electricity interties. The Premiers agreed that they will work with relevant partners to continue to advance strategic projects that support enhanced connectivity and complete their respective intertie projects, recognising fair priced electricity is an important driver for long-term economic growth, which remains a priority for First Ministers. First Ministers also agreed to complete pre-development work on their respective intertie projects by July 2027. They agreed to have an initial tranche of projects underway by the end of 2027 and all projects by no later than the end of 2028, subject to favourable market conditions being met. They also agreed that fulfilling these objectives will require full Indigenous engagement.

First Ministers shared recent accomplishments to strengthen internal trade and enhance labour mobility since their meeting in January, and committed to further accelerating that work. They agreed this was imperative to unlock Canada’s full economic potential, and that the federal, provincial, and territorial governments need to take transformative action now. First Ministers also affirmed their support for continued collaboration to increase capacity to train and certify Canada’s skilled trades workers. First Ministers agreed to work toward an agreement in principle by the end of 2026 to adopt model mutual recognition legislation to create one Canadian market and support labour mobility, drawing on the most beneficial elements of existing provincial and territorial legislation. They directed the Committee on Internal Trade to begin work immediately and report back to First Ministers regularly on progress.

First Ministers agreed that to stay competitive in the global economy, Canada must catalyse investments across clean and conventional sectors so Canada can meet increasing demand for low-carbon products and energy. They agreed that Canada’s industrial carbon markets must be designed to promote investment, reduce emissions over time, and remain globally competitive to strengthen Canada’s energy security and sovereignty. To this end, First Ministers agreed to launch a new Federal Provincial Territorial working group by the end of the summer to explore different models of linking carbon markets across Canada. The working group will report back to First Ministers by July 2027 with a detailed forward workplan. The Prime Minister committed to working with the Premiers to update the carbon pricing benchmark, targeting finalisation by the end of 2026.

First Ministers noted the significant progress that has been made by the federal government to strengthen the Criminal Code, alongside provincial and territorial efforts to support community safety and provide law enforcement with the tools they need to keep Canadians safe, reaffirming their commitment to working together to ensure public safety across Canada. First Ministers endorsed the Federal Provincial Territorial Action Plan for Safer Communities submitted by Attorneys General and Ministers of Justice and Public Safety and reinforced their commitment to working together to protect Canadians and keep communities safe.

First Ministers also discussed health care, and in the spirit of cooperative federalism, they will direct their Ministers of Health and Finance to discuss longer-term funding and productivity in the sector.

First Ministers agreed on the benefits of their regular communication and reinforced that their cooperation is producing beneficial outcomes for all Canadians. They agreed to continue to meet regularly to ensure concrete and meaningful progress is made to address major challenges and opportunities facing Canadians.”