Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 23

Updated: July 23, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today.
There are currently 40 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 2 are not under control, 1 is being held, 4 are under control and 33 are being observed.
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