Today at LSPP – Friday, July 24th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

CULTURAL CONVERSATION: SHIPWRECKED SAILORS OF SUPERIOR – From the Gales of

November to harsh winter conditions, many sailors have paid the price while traveling on Lake

Superior. Join Aidan and Colin to explore the many shipwrecks found in Lake Superior Provincial

Park and the history of traversing this big lake.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no

more than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly

complex and beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna and Terra to discover the miniature rainforest that

lies beneath our feet.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Gatehouse, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: BEAR AWARE – Campground or Black Bear habitat? You’re standing in

both! Join Colin and Aidan for a meaningful conversation about living alongside Black Bears and

discover practical tips to keep your campsite safe—for people and bears.

9:45 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

GUIDED HIKE: NATURALIST NIGHT CLUB – Lake Superior Provincial Park has some of the

darkest night skies in all of North America, making it the perfect environment for an active

nightlife. Join the party with Kelly, Ari, and Claire to explore the exciting world of nocturnal

wildlife. This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy shoes and

dress appropriately for the weather. Bug spray is recommended.