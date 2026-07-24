Today at LSPP – Friday, July 24th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
CULTURAL CONVERSATION: SHIPWRECKED SAILORS OF SUPERIOR – From the Gales of
November to harsh winter conditions, many sailors have paid the price while traveling on Lake
Superior. Join Aidan and Colin to explore the many shipwrecks found in Lake Superior Provincial
Park and the history of traversing this big lake.
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no
more than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly
complex and beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna and Terra to discover the miniature rainforest that
lies beneath our feet.
Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Gatehouse, Agawa Bay
NATURE CONNECTION: BEAR AWARE – Campground or Black Bear habitat? You’re standing in
both! Join Colin and Aidan for a meaningful conversation about living alongside Black Bears and
discover practical tips to keep your campsite safe—for people and bears.
9:45 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
GUIDED HIKE: NATURALIST NIGHT CLUB – Lake Superior Provincial Park has some of the
darkest night skies in all of North America, making it the perfect environment for an active
nightlife. Join the party with Kelly, Ari, and Claire to explore the exciting world of nocturnal
wildlife. This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy shoes and
dress appropriately for the weather. Bug spray is recommended.
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