Vehicle Fire (Near Little Pic River Bridge) – CLEARED

The fire department has cleared the scene.
Jul 24, 2026 at 20:53
Please slow down, drive with caution, and give emergency crews plenty of space to work safely. If you are travelling through the area, expect possible delays and follow any directions from emergency personnel.
Your patience helps keep everyone safe.
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