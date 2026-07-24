Breaking News

Vehicle Fire (Near Little Pic River Bridge) – CLEARED

The fire department has cleared the scene.
Jul 24, 2026 at 20:53
8:44 p.m. – The Marathon Fire Department is currently responding to a vehicle fire on Highway 17 near the Little Pic River Bridge (approx 28km west of the Marathon turnoff).
Please slow down, drive with caution, and give emergency crews plenty of space to work safely. If you are travelling through the area, expect possible delays and follow any directions from emergency personnel.
Your patience helps keep everyone safe.
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