Nipigon OPP – 3 drivers over 4 days charged with Stunt Driving

On July 20, 2026, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received complaints regarding a vehicle being driven erratically on Highway 11-17. At approximately 12:30 p.m., a member of the Nipigon OPP Detachment using a RaDAR speed measuring device located the vehicle, a white Lexus, travelling at 173 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone. The driver was identified as a 35-year-old individual from London, Ontario.

On July 22, 2026, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a member of the Nipigon OPP Detachment conducting general patrol duties utilized a LiDAR speed measuring device and observed a silver Audi travelling at 147 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone. The driver was identified as a 19-year-old individual from Oakville, Ontario.

On July 23, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a member of the Schreiber OPP Detachment conducting general patrol duties utilized a RaDAR speed measuring device and observed a grey Honda travelling at 147 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone. The driver was identified as a 23-year-old individual from Kingston, Ontario.

All 3 drivers were charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed under the Highway Traffic Act, received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days, the drivers are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving aggressively, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.