Jul 24, 2026 at 12:21
This alert is in effect as of July 24, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time until such time as the alert is canceled.
An evacuation alert has been issued in the Saganaga Lake area by Thunder Bay-Ignace District due to the evolving situation and increased fire behaviour of wildland fire Fort Frances 13 (also known as “Little Knife” fire in Minnesota). People residing in or utilizing the area near the fire, located within Ontario, are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate on short notice.
Please plan ahead and stay connected:
- Make sure you are aware of the current fire situation
- Prepare an emergency bag with your essentials (medicine, passports, legal documents etc.)
- Monitor official channels for updates at
- Be ready to quickly leave if instructed
- Respect evacuation orders, road closures and public officials’ direction
- Give crews and aircraft ample space to work
For more information on this evacuation alert and to access the detailed map of the area, please visit ontario.ca/fireupdates
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Northeast Region Restricted Fire Zone (RFZ) – Lifted - July 24, 2026
- Goulais Fire & Rescue lifts Total Fire Ban - July 24, 2026
- Evacuation Alert: FOR013 (Little Knife Fire) - July 24, 2026