Evacuation Alert: FOR013 (Little Knife Fire)

This alert is in effect as of July 24, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time until such time as the alert is canceled.

An evacuation alert has been issued in the Saganaga Lake area by Thunder Bay-Ignace District due to the evolving situation and increased fire behaviour of wildland fire Fort Frances 13 (also known as “Little Knife” fire in Minnesota). People residing in or utilizing the area near the fire, located within Ontario, are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate on short notice.

Please plan ahead and stay connected: Make sure you are aware of the current fire situation

Prepare an emergency bag with your essentials (medicine, passports, legal documents etc.)

Monitor official channels for updates at

Be ready to quickly leave if instructed

Respect evacuation orders, road closures and public officials’ direction

Give crews and aircraft ample space to work