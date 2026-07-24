Goulais Fire & Rescue lifts Total Fire Ban

Jul 24, 2026 at 12:51

Goulais Fire & Rescue is pleased to advise that the Total Fire Ban has been lifted, effective immediately, Friday, July 24th at 12:18.

Following an improvement in fire conditions and the availability of firefighting resources, the Fire Chief has lifted the Total Fire Ban that was implemented under the authority of the Office of the Fire Marshal (O.F.M.) for the Goulais Fire & Rescue response area, including

Goulais River,

Searchmont,

Batchawanna Bay,

Ranger Lake, and

Montreal River.

While the fire ban has been lifted, we remind all residents that Ontario’s daytime burning restrictions remain in effect from April 1 to October 31. During this period, outdoor burning is only permitted from two (2) hours before sunset until two (2) hours after sunrise. Please burn responsibly, never leave a fire unattended, and ensure your fire is completely extinguished before leaving the area.

On behalf of Goulais Fire & Rescue, I would like to sincerely thank our residents, property owners, and visitors for your patience, cooperation, and understanding throughout the past week. Your commitment to following the fire ban helped reduce the risk of wildfires and protected our communities, firefighters, homes, businesses, and natural resources.

We wish everyone a safe and enjoyable summer. Please continue to use caution whenever burning outdoors and help us keep our communities safe.

Thank you,

Kris Rooley

Fire Chief

Goulais Fire & Rescue