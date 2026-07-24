Northeast Region Restricted Fire Zone (RFZ) – Lifted

Due to the widespread precipitation and the associated reduction in the wildfire hazard within Restricted Fire Zones 16, 17 and the small portion of Zone 20 is no longer required, and has been revoked effective Saturday, July 25 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The Restricted Fire Zone (RFZ) in the Northwest region and a small portion of Northeast remains in effect for zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13.

The Ministry of Natural Resources would like to thank Ontarians and visitors for doing their part to help prevent wildland fires and keep communities safe. Please continue to use extreme caution and follow Ontario’s Outdoor Fires Regulations when having an outdoor fire.