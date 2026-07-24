Timmins lifts city-wide fire ban – July 25, 2026 12:01 a.m.

The Fire Dept. has advised that our area will no longer be in a Restricted Fire Zone as of 12:01 a.m. Continue to use caution. Never leave a fire unattended.
As Eric Clapton once sang, after midnight, you can let it all hang down (around the camp fire) and shake your tambourine. Be safe. Burn responsibly.
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