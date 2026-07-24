Breaking News

Timmins lifts city-wide fire ban – July 25, 2026 12:01 a.m.

Effective 12:01 a.m. on July 25, 2026 (one minute after midnight) Timmins Fire Dept. will lift the city-wide fire ban.
The Fire Dept. has advised that our area will no longer be in a Restricted Fire Zone as of 12:01 a.m. Continue to use caution. Never leave a fire unattended.
As Eric Clapton once sang, after midnight, you can let it all hang down (around the camp fire) and shake your tambourine. Be safe. Burn responsibly.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*