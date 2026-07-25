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Northwest Forest Fire Update – July 24

Updated: July 24, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT)

There were 2 new wildland fire confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 24.

  • Nipigon 83 (NIP083) is located near the southwest side of Sim Lake, approximately 23 kilometres northwest of Kagianagami Lake. The 5.0-hectare fire is not under control.
  • Nipigon 84 (NIP084) near the shoreline of Lake Nipigon, approximately 11.5 kilometres west of Beardmore. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 133 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 30 are not under control, 5 are being held, 6 are under control 92 are being observed.

To access the current forest fire danger rating in your area visit our interactive fire map.

Fires of note

Thunder Bay 36 (THU036)

  • The fire was more accurately remapped to 315,431 hectares on July 22 through perimeter mapping flights and ground truthing efforts.
  • Fire crews are continuing to locate and extinguish hot spots along the fire perimeter, with helicopter bucketing operations providing support.
  • Heavy equipment operators are making good progress constructing fire guards.
  • Values protection efforts are ongoing.

Atikokan Cluster – Fort Frances 14 (FOR014), Fort Frances 15 (FOR015), Fort Frances 38 (FOR038)

  • FOR014 is currently measuring 51,806 hectares and remains not under control.
  • FOR015 is currently measuring 42,279 hectares and remains not under control.
  • Additional firefighting crews from Alberta and Ontario have been assigned to both FOR014 and FOR015.
  • Crews continue to establish hose lines and patrol for fire activity, supported by bucketing helicopters.
  • Infrared scanning flights have begun to help identify hotspots for crews to target.
  • FOR038, north of Crystal Lake, is under control at 44.2 hectares in size.

Sioux Lookout 72 – Cat Lake First Nation

  • Sioux Lookout 72 was among the fires that exhibited significant growth on July 13 and 14.
  • The fire is currently measuring 23,597 hectares and is not under control.
  • Fire Ranger crews are making good progress on suppression efforts supported by bucketing helicopters targeting hotspots.
  • Hydro One has replaced burnt poles along the Cat Lake hydro line and power has been restored.

Brightsand Cluster – Dryden 34 (DRY034), Dryden 35 (DRY035), Thunder Bay 54 (THU054), and Thunder Bay 56 (THU056)

  • There have been no significant changes to the fire perimeters in several days.
  • Minimal fire behaviour was observed again today.
  • DRY034 is currently measuring 44,954 hectares and remains not under control.
  • DRY035 is currently measuring 22,461 hectares and remains not under control.
  • FireRanger crews are working establishing hose lines alongside heavy equipment operators constructing fire guards along portions of DRY035.
  • THU054 is currently measuring 7,859 hectares and remains not under control.
  • THU056 is currently measuring 7,947 hectares and remains not under control.
  • Bucketing helicopters are targeting hotspots while heavy equipment operators construct fire guards along portions of THU056.

Dryden 36 – Upper and Lower Moosehide Lakes

  • The fire is currently measuring 1,784 hectares and is not under control.
  • Ontario FireRangers are working alongside Alberta Wildfire fire fighters, bucketing helicopters and heavy equipment operators in suppression operations.
  • Minimal growth has been observed in several days under favourable weather conditions.
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