Northwest Forest Fire Update – July 24

Updated: July 24, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

There were 2 new wildland fire confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 24.

Nipigon 83 (NIP083) is located near the southwest side of Sim Lake, approximately 23 kilometres northwest of Kagianagami Lake. The 5.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located near the southwest side of Sim Lake, approximately 23 kilometres northwest of Kagianagami Lake. The 5.0-hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 84 (NIP084) near the shoreline of Lake Nipigon, approximately 11.5 kilometres west of Beardmore. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 133 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 30 are not under control, 5 are being held, 6 are under control 92 are being observed.

To access the current forest fire danger rating in your area visit our interactive fire map.

Fires of note

Thunder Bay 36 (THU036)

The fire was more accurately remapped to 315,431 hectares on July 22 through perimeter mapping flights and ground truthing efforts.

Fire crews are continuing to locate and extinguish hot spots along the fire perimeter, with helicopter bucketing operations providing support.

Heavy equipment operators are making good progress constructing fire guards.

Values protection efforts are ongoing.

Atikokan Cluster – Fort Frances 14 (FOR014), Fort Frances 15 (FOR015), Fort Frances 38 (FOR038)

FOR014 is currently measuring 51,806 hectares and remains not under control.

FOR015 is currently measuring 42,279 hectares and remains not under control.

Additional firefighting crews from Alberta and Ontario have been assigned to both FOR014 and FOR015.

Crews continue to establish hose lines and patrol for fire activity, supported by bucketing helicopters.

Infrared scanning flights have begun to help identify hotspots for crews to target.

FOR038, north of Crystal Lake, is under control at 44.2 hectares in size.

Sioux Lookout 72 – Cat Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 72 was among the fires that exhibited significant growth on July 13 and 14.

The fire is currently measuring 23,597 hectares and is not under control.

Fire Ranger crews are making good progress on suppression efforts supported by bucketing helicopters targeting hotspots.

Hydro One has replaced burnt poles along the Cat Lake hydro line and power has been restored.

Brightsand Cluster – Dryden 34 (DRY034), Dryden 35 (DRY035), Thunder Bay 54 (THU054), and Thunder Bay 56 (THU056)

There have been no significant changes to the fire perimeters in several days.

Minimal fire behaviour was observed again today.

DRY034 is currently measuring 44,954 hectares and remains not under control.

DRY035 is currently measuring 22,461 hectares and remains not under control.

FireRanger crews are working establishing hose lines alongside heavy equipment operators constructing fire guards along portions of DRY035.

THU054 is currently measuring 7,859 hectares and remains not under control.

THU056 is currently measuring 7,947 hectares and remains not under control.

Bucketing helicopters are targeting hotspots while heavy equipment operators construct fire guards along portions of THU056.

Dryden 36 – Upper and Lower Moosehide Lakes