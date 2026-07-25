This Weekend at LSPP – Saturday, July 25 & Sunday, July 26th

Saturday, July 24th
Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: COASTAL MEAT-EATING WILDFLOWERS – Life on Lake Superior’s
coastline is no walk in the park! Despite their seemingly delicate nature, many carnivorous plants
have adapted to survive on the harsh, exposed rocks of the shoreline. Join Mary and Terra and
explore how these flowers have developed the ability to trap and feed on insect prey.
Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake
NATURE CONNECTION: BIRD APPRECIATION – Birds are a joy to watch and listen to, from their
graceful flights to their beautiful songs. Join Ari to experience the joys of birdwatching. Record and
celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome.
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
ART WORKSHOP: PEBBLE POSTCARD PAINTING – Join Anna and Anahi to discover the
fascinating story of how Lake Superior’s pebble beaches formed while learning a fun technique for
capturing the diverse colours and textures of the park’s beautiful rocks using watercolour
paints. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome.
Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake
NATURE CONNECTION: iNATURALIST PHOTO SEARCH – Up for a challenge? Become a
community scientist by turning your nature observations into valuable data! Using the iNaturalist
app, see how long it takes you to complete the challenge. Record and celebrate your observations
in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome. To prepare, download the iNaturalist app
onto your smartphone before the program. Don’t want another app? A camera works too!
7:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
EVENING PRESENTATION: SECRETS OF THE PACK – The life of the wolf is mysterious and often
misunderstood; but these family-oriented animals are intelligent and compassionate protectors of
our ecosystems. Join Tessa and Aidan for a chance to join a wolf pack living in Lake Superior
Provincial Park and learn the secrets lurking within these majestic animals’ yearly life.
10:30 PM – 12:00 PM Amphitheatre Beach, Agawa Bay
TELESCOPE OBSERVING: SEESTAR – Join Ari and Claire to observe the stunning night sky over
Agawa Bay through our digital SeeStar telescope! Explore a variety of dark sky objects including
constellations and asterisms, galaxies, star clusters and nebulae. Please consider walking instead of
driving to this event to minimize light pollution from car headlights. Also, avoid using flashlights
near the observing area to preserve the group’s night vision.
Sunday, July 26th
10:00 AM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
GUIDED WALK: BIRDING BASICS – Calling all budding birdwatchers! Are you interested in birding
but don’t know where to begin or a novice looking to enhance your skills? Join Kelly and Claire for a
short walk along the Coastal Trail where you’ll be introduced to skills that will help you explore the
exciting world of birds at LSPP and beyond! This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa
Bay. Please sport sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Binoculars will be available
to borrow but if you have your own pair, bring them along!
Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake
NATURE CONNECTION: NATURE OBSERVATION – Attention is one of the most generous gifts
we can give. Take a moment to pause, observe, question, and connect with the natural world. Use
the “I notice, I wonder, it reminds me of” observation routine to explore a single leaf – you’ll be
amazed by what you discover. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal
provided. All ages are welcome.
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there!
Join Terra and Anahi to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada Lynx
and the Snowshoe Hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s
shores.
Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM South Old Woman River Trail
NATURE CONNECTION: MINDFUL HIKE – It’s clear that nature is beneficial for both our mental
and physical health. Take a moment to be mindful of the feelings nature inspires. Tune into your
senses as you follow the prompts on this self-guided hike. Record and celebrate your observations
in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome. Hike Length: 2.5km. Please sport sturdy
footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.
7:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
EVENING PRESENTATION: CALL OF THE CANOE – Paddling is a quintessential Lake Superior
experience. Join Tessa for a screening of “The Canoe”, an inspiring short film about the spirit
of Canadian canoe culture. The screening will be followed by a presentation and Q&A session about
LSPP’s diverse paddling opportunities to prepare you for your own adventure!
- This Weekend at LSPP – Saturday, July 25 & Sunday, July 26th - July 25, 2026
- Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 24 - July 25, 2026
- Northwest Forest Fire Update – July 24 - July 25, 2026