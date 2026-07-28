Ontario and Canada Invest More Than $7.2 Million to Protect Workers in the North

The Ontario government is partnering with the Government of Canada to invest more than $7.2 million through the Canada-Ontario Workforce Tariff Response to help protect workers in the North, strengthen critical industries and build a more competitive and resilient economy in the face of global economic uncertainty. This investment will help more than 500 workers across northern Ontario upgrade their skills, transition into in-demand careers and ensure local employers have the skilled workforce they need to grow and succeed.

“Ontario’s greatest competitive advantage is our world-class workforce,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “Protecting Ontario means making sure workers have the skills to succeed no matter what comes our way. Through these investments, we’re helping workers transition into good-paying careers, supporting employers facing economic pressures and strengthening the industries that will drive Ontario’s future prosperity.”

Ontario will deliver the funding through Skills Advance Ontario, which partners with employers and training providers to help workers transition into the sectors that are driving economic growth and building the province’s long-term competitiveness. Today, funding is being provided to four organizations across northern Ontario:

Algoma Steel Inc. is receiving $1,486,153 to help upskill 250 of its employees, providing technical and skills training that will strengthen their capabilities as the company’s operations evolve. This investment supports a highly skilled workforce in northern Ontario and strengthens Algoma Steel’s long-term competitiveness.

is receiving $1,486,153 to help upskill 250 of its employees, providing technical and skills training that will strengthen their capabilities as the company’s operations evolve. This investment supports a highly skilled workforce in northern Ontario and strengthens Algoma Steel’s long-term competitiveness. Canadian Skills Training and Employment Coalition (CSTEC) is receiving $1,550,992 to help 120 manufacturing workers build the skills needed for careers in the trades such as welding and industrial mechanic. Delivered over 4 to 18 weeks in multiple Ontario communities, including Sault Ste. Marie, the program will combine industry-recognized safety certifications with paid work placements to prepare workers for opportunities in high-demand sectors.

is receiving $1,550,992 to help 120 manufacturing workers build the skills needed for careers in the trades such as welding and industrial mechanic. Delivered over 4 to 18 weeks in multiple Ontario communities, including Sault Ste. Marie, the program will combine industry-recognized safety certifications with paid work placements to prepare workers for opportunities in high-demand sectors. Confederation College of Applied Arts & Technology is receiving $2,780,400 to help 110 tariff-impacted workers and jobseekers affected by forestry and pulp and paper sector restructuring in Thunder Bay transition into in-demand careers. Participants will receive training in heavy equipment operation, millwrighting, welding, electrical work and commercial driving, equipping them with the skills needed to fill local labour market needs.

is receiving $2,780,400 to help 110 tariff-impacted workers and jobseekers affected by forestry and pulp and paper sector restructuring in Thunder Bay transition into in-demand careers. Participants will receive training in heavy equipment operation, millwrighting, welding, electrical work and commercial driving, equipping them with the skills needed to fill local labour market needs. Washagamis Bay Investment Corporation is receiving $1,395,150 to train 40 jobseekers, primarily Indigenous participants from the Treaty #3 region, for careers in housing construction, forestry and telecommunications infrastructure in the Kenora area, helping address local workforce needs while creating pathways to rewarding, long-term employment.

The Skills Advance Ontario program is funded through the Canada-Ontario Workforce Tariff Response, a $228.8 million investment to expand training and employment supports for those impacted by tariffs and global trade disruptions. This initiative will help up to 27,000 workers across the province retrain, upgrade their skills and stay competitive in key sectors of the economy, including softwood lumber, steel and automotive manufacturing.

“This is a direct investment in the hardworking people of northern Ontario,” said Patty Hajdu, federal Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario. “As tariffs and global economic pressures continue to affect workers and communities, no one will be left behind. By equipping more than 500 workers with the skills they need for high-demand careers, we are building stronger, more resilient communities across northern Ontario, ready to meet the challenges ahead.”

Ontario continues to take decisive action to protect workers, businesses and communities in the face of global trade disruptions. By investing in skills training and helping employers retain experienced staff, the province is strengthening key industries and building a stronger, more competitive and resilient economy that can create good-paying jobs for generations to come.