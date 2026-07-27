East Algoma OPP – Missing Swimmer last seen at Spruce Beach

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to search for a missing swimmer in Elliot Lake.

On July 26, 2026, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the East Algoma OPP and the Elliot Lake Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting a swimmer in distress at Spruce Beach in the City of Elliot Lake.

The swimmer was last seen after going underwater while swimming toward a rock located approximately 150 metres east of the beach shoreline. He did not resurface.

The swimmer has been identified as 68-year-old Brian McLean of Elliot Lake. He is approximately six feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has a medium build, short white hair, and was last seen wearing navy blue shorts.

The OPP has initiated extensive shoreline and water searches with the assistance of members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Marine Unit, Sault Ste. Marie OPP Canine Unit, Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS) Unit, and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU).

The investigation and search efforts are ongoing.

If you have any information, please call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and quote reference # E261068079. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or saultcrimestoppers.ca