MPP Gretzky celebrates the opening of Gordie Howe bridge

July 24th, 2026

NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky (Windsor West) attended the grand opening of the Gordie Howe bridge in Essex County:

“Today is a proud day for Windsor, and all of Ontario,” said Gretzky.

“The opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is the result of the vision and years of hard work by so many people in our community. It will create opportunities for local businesses and workers, benefit the hard-working truck drivers and freight workers who move goods across the border, and strengthen our economy.”

“This bridge is a symbol of what can be achieved through partnership and long-term investment, and I’m excited to see the benefits it will bring to our community, workers, and our country for generations to come.”