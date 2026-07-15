Northern NDP MPPs respond as wildfires devastate communities across the North

As wildfires sweep through Northern Ontario, taking many First Nations and leaving families to evacuate unprecedently, NDP MPPs Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong) and Lise Vaugeois (Thunder Bay – Superior North) released the following statement:

“What we are witnessing right now is devastating,” said MPP Mamakwa. “An entire First Nation community has been erased because of this disaster. With wildfires closing highways and threatening communities across the North, we urge everyone to follow the guidance of emergency officials and remain prepared in case evacuations are necessary.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Collins, and all those who have been displaced We also recognize the incredible work of first responders and emergency crews who are putting themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities.”

“My heart goes out to the people of Collins (Namaygoosisagagun First Nation), Whitesand First Nation, Armstrong, Lac Des Milles Lacs and everyone else at risk of having to evacuate because of encroaching fires,” said MPP Vaugeois. “Collins has burned to the ground. This is a tragedy and we are grateful that everyone got out safely. Down the road we need to create fire breaks to protect communities wherever possible.

“Fires are part of a natural cycle, but the extreme temperatures we are experiencing across the county and the growing severity of weather events are indicators of climate change. We need both the Province and the Federal government to acknowledge this reality and treat these changes as the growing emergency they are.”