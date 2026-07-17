As wildfires spread across the north, it’s time for the Premier and Prime Minister to act with urgency

Ontario NDP Deputy Leader Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong), MPPs Lise Vaugeois (Thunder Bay—Superior North), and Guy Bourgouin (Mushkegowuk—James Bay) are expressing their support for the Chiefs of Ontario’s recent statement calling for the Governments of Ontario and Canada to remove jurisdictional barriers to the provision of emergency assistance, and to coordinate immediate emergency supports in collaboration with First Nations Leadership, including evacuation, transportation, accommodation, and health supports as well as sufficient resources for First Nations to protect their communities from the fires:

“Northern Ontario is burning,” said Mamakwa. “Communities across northern Ontario are in crisis as close to 200 wildfires rage, threatening to take away their homes. For the people living in Namaygoosisagagun First Nation (Collins), this is no longer just a threat, but a lived reality as all the houses in the community have burnt to the ground.

“Today, it’s not about what political party you’re in, or assigning blame. It’s about stepping up to show the people of northern Ontario that their lives matter. These communities matter. I am joining the calls for the Ontario government to declare a Provincial State of Emergency. Canada and Ontario must come together to take every measure possible to defuse this situation, while supporting communities to have safe and efficient evacuations and ensuring our wildland firefighters are well resourced and for the overwhelming fires they must face.

“To everyone across the North: please stay strong and continue to speak up. Share what you are seeing, but also, look out for yourselves, your families, and your communities. We will get through this together.”

“Fires are moving through the north faster than we have ever seen before” said Vaugeois. “Fire crews are doing their best, but they do not have the numbers or resources to slow the spread of these incredibly intense fires. The City of Thunder Bay is doing its best to support people fleeing fires but we need the provincial and federal governments to recognize the seriousness of the situation, declare a state of emergency, and bring all possible resources to the region to push back these fires before anymore communities are lost.”

“Our wildland firefighters are working tirelessly in incredibly difficult conditions to protect northern communities,” said Bourgouin. “They deserve our gratitude and our full support.

“Every level of government must step up now. It took the province nearly two weeks to act during the flooding in Ottawa. We cannot afford that kind of delay while one northern community, Collins First Nation, has burnt and more communities are at risk.

“The Premier needs call for a State of Emergency and every level must work together to get the support needed to protect homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods.”