Today at LSPP – Monday, July 27th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
CULTURAL CONVERSATION: PADDLING PELTS – Did you know there was a fur trading post in Agawa Bay? Join Aidan and Colin to explore the history behind Canada’s oldest company, and how the fur trade built the foundation for Canada as we know it today.
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
DISCOVERING DARKNESS: DARK SKY – Have you ever wondered why the stars in the park seem brighter than those in the city? Visit Ari to discover more about what it means to be a Dark Sky Preserve and how nocturnal creatures benefit from the preservation of darkness.
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