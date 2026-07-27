Ontario Autism Coalition Statement on Parker Wells’ Disappearance and the Urgent Need for an Alert System

The Ontario Autism Coalition (OAC) shares the fervent hope for the safe return of Parker Wells, an 11-year-old non-verbal, autistic boy who has been missing from a day home in Calgary’s north end since July 16, 2026. We stand in solidarity with Parker’s family, friends, and community in Calgary. Despite extensive search efforts, Parker has not yet been found, and our thoughts are with everyone who loves him.

Parker’s disappearance has revealed a serious gap in how Canada responds when autistic and neurodiverse children go missing. In this case, there was no evidence of abduction, which meant the legislated criteria for an Amber Alert were not met. Days later, the Government of Alberta granted an exemption that allowed Calgary Police to use the Alberta Emergency Alert system through Alert Ready. This decision shows clearly that the infrastructure already exists and can be used for vulnerable missing children even when abduction criteria are not met. The gap is not technology. The gap is policy.

Families in Alberta are now calling for a dedicated alert for missing neurodiverse children. They are pointing out the same gap that families in Ontario and across Canada have been raising for years.

Ontario families remain disappointed that their government has not implemented this tool. The OAC has advocated for a disability-informed alert since 2022, after the tragic death of Draven Graham galvanized families to push for change. We met with officials at multiple levels of government and continue that work today. A private member’s bill, Bill 74, helped advance the conversation, but it was shelved when the 2025 election was called.

All Canadians have an opportunity to move this issue forward. Any new alert for vulnerable missing persons must be developed by the Federal, Provincial, and Territorial body called Senior Officials Responsible for Emergency Management (SOREM). We encourage Canadians to contact their provincial MLA or MPP and their federal MP to express support for the creation of a new alert.

The OAC calls on every provincial, territorial, and federal government to:

Work together at the SOREM table to create a regional, disability-informed alert for vulnerable missing persons, including autistic and neurodiverse children who elope or wander. We are ready to stand with any level of government willing to bring this forward, do the work, and ensure families, who are at one of the most anxious and desperate moments of their lives, can rely on a tool that reflects the realities of disability-related missing persons cases.

We stand with Parker’s family and the community of Calgary. We hope Parker is found soon, safe and sound. We will continue to push for the systemic changes needed so that families across Canada are never left without an alert tool when a vulnerable child goes missing.