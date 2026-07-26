Northwest Forest Fire Update – July 25

Updated: July 25, 2026 at 6:24 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT)
There were 6 new wildland fire confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 25.
- Fort Frances 47 (FOR047) was located near Obikoba Lake, approximately 7 kilometers west of Highway 502. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out.
- Fort Frances 48 (FOR048) is located near the Lower Manitou Lake, approximately 15 kilometers west of Highway 502. The 0.1-hectare fire is under control.
- Kenora 23 (KEN023) was located on Lake of the woods, near Rat Portage First Nation. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out.
- Thunder Bay 64 (THU064) is located near Wabinosha Bay, approximately 12 kilometers east of Highway 527. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.
- Nipigon 85 (NIP(085) is located south of Lake Nipigon, approximately 14 kilometers west of Highway 585. The 0.1-hectare fire is being held.
- Sioux Lookout 104 (SLK104) was located near Lake St. Joseph, approximately 29 kilometers northwest of Highway 599. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out.
At the time of this update there are 130 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 27 are not under control, 5 are being held, 7 are under control 91 are being observed.
Fires of note
Thunder Bay 36 (THU036)
- Additional crews arrived on the fire line today from Alberta Wildfire.
- The fire was more accurately remapped to 313, 930 hectares on July 24 through perimeter mapping flights and ground truthing efforts.
- Fire crews are continuing to locate and extinguish hot spots along the fire perimeter, with helicopter bucketing operations providing support.
- Heavy equipment operators are making good progress constructing fire guards.
- Values protection efforts are ongoing.
Atikokan Cluster – Fort Frances 14 (FOR014), Fort Frances 15 (FOR015), Fort Frances 38 (FOR038)
- FOR014 is currently measuring 51,806 hectares and remains not under control.
- FOR015 is currently measuring 42,279 hectares and remains not under control.
- Fire behaviour remained low today following overnight rainfall.
- Firefighting crews from Ontario and Alberta continue to establish hose lines and patrol for fire activity, supported by bucketing helicopters.
- FireRanger crews assigned to a specialized wildland fire engine are establishing hose lines near road accessible areas.
- FOR038, north of Crystal Lake, is under control at 44.2 hectares in size. Firefighters are using infrared scanning maps to seek out and extinguish remaining hotspots.
Sioux Lookout 72 – Cat Lake First Nation
- Sioux Lookout 72 was among the fires that exhibited significant growth on July 13 and 14.
- The fire is currently measuring 23,597 hectares and is not under control.
- Fire Ranger crews are making good progress on suppression efforts supported by bucketing helicopters targeting hotspots.
- Hydro One has replaced burnt poles along the Cat Lake hydro line and power has been restored.
Brightsand Cluster – Dryden 34 (DRY034), Dryden 35 (DRY035), Thunder Bay 54 (THU054), and Thunder Bay 56 (THU056)
- There have been no significant changes to the fire perimeters in several days.
- Minimal fire behaviour was observed again today.
- DRY034 is currently measuring 44,954 hectares and remains not under control.
- DRY035 is currently measuring 22,461 hectares and remains not under control.
- FireRanger crews are working on establishing hose lines alongside heavy equipment operators constructing fire guards along portions of DRY035.
- THU054 is currently measuring 7,859 hectares and remains not under control.
- THU056 is currently measuring 7,947 hectares and remains not under control.
- Bucketing helicopters are targeting hotspots while heavy equipment operators construct fire guards along portions of THU056.
Dryden 36 – Upper and Lower Moosehide Lakes
- The fire is currently measuring 1,784 hectares and is not under control.
- Ontario FireRangers are working alongside Alberta Wildfire firefighters, bucketing helicopters and heavy equipment operators in suppression operations.
- Minimal growth has been observed in several days under favourable weather conditions.
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