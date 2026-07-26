Northwest Forest Fire Update – July 25

Updated: July 25, 2026 at 6:24 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

There were 6 new wildland fire confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 25.

Fort Frances 47 (FOR047) was located near Obikoba Lake, approximately 7 kilometers west of Highway 502. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out.

was located near Obikoba Lake, approximately 7 kilometers west of Highway 502. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out. Fort Frances 48 (FOR048) is located near the Lower Manitou Lake, approximately 15 kilometers west of Highway 502. The 0.1-hectare fire is under control.

is located near the Lower Manitou Lake, approximately 15 kilometers west of Highway 502. The 0.1-hectare fire is under control. Kenora 23 (KEN023) was located on Lake of the woods, near Rat Portage First Nation. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out.

was located on Lake of the woods, near Rat Portage First Nation. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out. Thunder Bay 64 (THU064) is located near Wabinosha Bay, approximately 12 kilometers east of Highway 527. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

is located near Wabinosha Bay, approximately 12 kilometers east of Highway 527. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 85 (NIP(085) is located south of Lake Nipigon, approximately 14 kilometers west of Highway 585. The 0.1-hectare fire is being held.

is located south of Lake Nipigon, approximately 14 kilometers west of Highway 585. The 0.1-hectare fire is being held. Sioux Lookout 104 (SLK104) was located near Lake St. Joseph, approximately 29 kilometers northwest of Highway 599. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out.

At the time of this update there are 130 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 27 are not under control, 5 are being held, 7 are under control 91 are being observed.

Fires of note

Thunder Bay 36 (THU036)

Additional crews arrived on the fire line today from Alberta Wildfire.

The fire was more accurately remapped to 313, 930 hectares on July 24 through perimeter mapping flights and ground truthing efforts.

Fire crews are continuing to locate and extinguish hot spots along the fire perimeter, with helicopter bucketing operations providing support.

Heavy equipment operators are making good progress constructing fire guards.

Values protection efforts are ongoing.

Atikokan Cluster – Fort Frances 14 (FOR014), Fort Frances 15 (FOR015), Fort Frances 38 (FOR038)

FOR014 is currently measuring 51,806 hectares and remains not under control.

FOR015 is currently measuring 42,279 hectares and remains not under control.

Fire behaviour remained low today following overnight rainfall.

Firefighting crews from Ontario and Alberta continue to establish hose lines and patrol for fire activity, supported by bucketing helicopters.

FireRanger crews assigned to a specialized wildland fire engine are establishing hose lines near road accessible areas.

FOR038, north of Crystal Lake, is under control at 44.2 hectares in size. Firefighters are using infrared scanning maps to seek out and extinguish remaining hotspots.

Sioux Lookout 72 – Cat Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 72 was among the fires that exhibited significant growth on July 13 and 14.

The fire is currently measuring 23,597 hectares and is not under control.

Fire Ranger crews are making good progress on suppression efforts supported by bucketing helicopters targeting hotspots.

Hydro One has replaced burnt poles along the Cat Lake hydro line and power has been restored.

Brightsand Cluster – Dryden 34 (DRY034), Dryden 35 (DRY035), Thunder Bay 54 (THU054), and Thunder Bay 56 (THU056)

There have been no significant changes to the fire perimeters in several days.

Minimal fire behaviour was observed again today.

DRY034 is currently measuring 44,954 hectares and remains not under control.

DRY035 is currently measuring 22,461 hectares and remains not under control.

FireRanger crews are working on establishing hose lines alongside heavy equipment operators constructing fire guards along portions of DRY035.

THU054 is currently measuring 7,859 hectares and remains not under control.

THU056 is currently measuring 7,947 hectares and remains not under control.

Bucketing helicopters are targeting hotspots while heavy equipment operators construct fire guards along portions of THU056.

Dryden 36 – Upper and Lower Moosehide Lakes