Yellow Fog Advisory (Agawa – Lake Superior Park) ENDED

1:22 PM EDT Sunday 26 July 2026

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Yellow Advisory – Fog

Issued 11:08 AM EDT Sunday 26 July 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Near-zero visibility in fog is expected.

Dense fog moving inland from Lake Superior is affecting areas especially close to the lakeshore including parts of highway 17. The fog will slowly lift early this afternoon.

Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times. If driving, turn on your lights, slow down and maintain a safe following distance.

Fog advisories are issued when widespread poor visibility in fog is expected.