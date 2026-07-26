Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 25

Updated: July 25, 2026 at 6:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Sudbury 30 (SUD030) is 0.1 of a hectare and is located approximately 6 kilometres east of Halfway Lake Provincial Park and Highway 144, and 3 kilometres west of Onaping Lake. This fire is being held.

There are currently 39 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 1 is not under control, 2 are being held, 3 are under control and 33 are being observed.