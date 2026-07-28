Northwest Forest Fire Update – July 27

Updated: July 27, 2026 at 6:50 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT)
There were 2 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 27.
- Dryden 49 (DRY049) is located northeast of Rice Lake, approximately 1 kilometre north of Ghost Lake Road. The 0.1-hectare fire is under control.
- Kenora 25 (KEN025) is located near the north side of Obabikon Lake, approximately 12 kilometres west of Highway 71. The 0.1-hectare fire is under control.
- At the time of this update there are 117 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 23 are not under control, 3 are being held, 8 are under control 83 are being observed.
Fires of note
Thunder Bay 36 (THU036)
- THU036 is currently measuring 313,930 hectares and is not under control.
- Ontario and Alberta crews are systematically addressing potential areas of concern using pumps and hose to extinguish any sources of heat.
- Helicopter bucketing operations are supporting ground crews by delivering water to priority areas, helping to cool hot spots and reduce the potential for fire activity.
- Heavy equipment operators are constructing fire guards to create gaps in forest fuels, helping to limit fire spread and support containment efforts.
- Values protection efforts are ongoing.
Atikokan Cluster – Fort Frances 14 (FOR014), Fort Frances 15 (FOR015), Fort Frances 38 (FOR038)
- FOR014 is currently measuring 51,806 hectares and remains not under control.
- FOR015 is currently measuring 42,279 hectares and remains not under control.
- Overnight rainfall and high relative humidity have contributed to low fire behaviour today.
- British Columbia-based Q-400 tanker aircraft has added retardant barriers along high-ground areas across the northern perimeter of FOR014.
- FireRanger crews assigned to a specialized wildland fire engine are establishing hose lines near road accessible areas of FOR014.
- Ontario and Alberta crews are patrolling the fires for activity, establishing hose lines and utilizing helicopter buckets to extinguish hotspots.
- Infrared scanning flights are providing targets for firefighting crews and bucketing helicopters to find and extinguish.
- FOR038, north of Crystal Lake, is under control at 44.2 hectares in size.
Sioux Lookout 72 – Cat Lake First Nation
- The fire is currently measuring 23,597 hectares and is not under control.
- Fire Ranger crews are making good progress on suppression efforts supported by bucketing helicopters targeting hotspots.
- Hydro One has replaced burnt poles along the Cat Lake hydro line and power has been restored.
Brightsand Cluster – Dryden 34 (DRY034), Dryden 35 (DRY035), Thunder Bay 54 (THU054), and Thunder Bay 56 (THU056)
- Ontario FireRangers and Alberta crews are assigned to suppression and values protection efforts.
- DRY034 is currently measuring 44,954 hectares and remains not under control.
- DRY035 is currently measuring 22,461 hectares and remains not under control.
- Crews are working to establish hose lines alongside heavy equipment operators constructing fire guards along portions of DRY035.
- THU054 is currently measuring 7,389 hectares and remains not under control.
- THU056 is currently measuring 7,947 hectares and remains not under control.
- Firefighting crews and bucketing helicopters are targeting hotspots while heavy equipment operators construct fire guards along portions of THU056.
Dryden 36 – Upper and Lower Moosehide Lakes
- The fire is currently measuring 1,784 hectares and is not under control.
- Ontario FireRangers are working alongside Type-2 and Alberta crews, bucketing helicopters and heavy equipment operators in suppression operations.
- Minimal growth has been observed in several days under favourable weather conditions.
Highway 599 Cluster – Sioux Lookout 84 (SLK084), Sioux Lookout 86 (SLK086), Sioux Lookout 89 (SLK089)
- An Alberta Wildfire Incident Management Team has assumed command of the cluster of fires.
- SLK084 is currently measuring 4,796.6 hectares and remains not under control.
- SLK086 is currently measuring 5,644 hectares and remains not under control.
- SLK089 is currently measuring 7,190.1 hectares and remains not under control.
- There has been no fire recent growth observed on cluster of fires and minimal behaviour.
- Ontario and Alberta crews continue to patrol for hotspots, using handtools, pumps and hose to extinguish remaining sources of heat.
- Overnight infrared scanning is planned to detect remaining heat and deep burning areas that may not be visible from the ground.
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