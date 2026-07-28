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Northwest Forest Fire Update – July 27

Updated: July 27, 2026 at 6:50 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT)

There were 2 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 27.

  • Dryden 49 (DRY049) is located northeast of Rice Lake, approximately 1 kilometre north of Ghost Lake Road. The 0.1-hectare fire is under control.
  • Kenora 25 (KEN025) is located near the north side of Obabikon Lake, approximately 12 kilometres west of Highway 71. The 0.1-hectare fire is under control.
  • At the time of this update there are 117 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 23 are not under control, 3 are being held, 8 are under control 83 are being observed.

Fires of note

Thunder Bay 36 (THU036)

  • THU036 is currently measuring 313,930 hectares and is not under control.
  • Ontario and Alberta crews are systematically addressing potential areas of concern using pumps and hose to extinguish any sources of heat.
  • Helicopter bucketing operations are supporting ground crews by delivering water to priority areas, helping to cool hot spots and reduce the potential for fire activity.
  • Heavy equipment operators are constructing fire guards to create gaps in forest fuels, helping to limit fire spread and support containment efforts.
  • Values protection efforts are ongoing.

Atikokan Cluster – Fort Frances 14 (FOR014), Fort Frances 15 (FOR015), Fort Frances 38 (FOR038)

  • FOR014 is currently measuring 51,806 hectares and remains not under control.
  • FOR015 is currently measuring 42,279 hectares and remains not under control.
  • Overnight rainfall and high relative humidity have contributed to low fire behaviour today.
  • British Columbia-based Q-400 tanker aircraft has added retardant barriers along high-ground areas across the northern perimeter of FOR014.
  • FireRanger crews assigned to a specialized wildland fire engine are establishing hose lines near road accessible areas of FOR014.
  • Ontario and Alberta crews are patrolling the fires for activity, establishing hose lines and utilizing helicopter buckets to extinguish hotspots.
  • Infrared scanning flights are providing targets for firefighting crews and bucketing helicopters to find and extinguish.
  • FOR038, north of Crystal Lake, is under control at 44.2 hectares in size.

Sioux Lookout 72 – Cat Lake First Nation

  • The fire is currently measuring 23,597 hectares and is not under control.
  • Fire Ranger crews are making good progress on suppression efforts supported by bucketing helicopters targeting hotspots.
  • Hydro One has replaced burnt poles along the Cat Lake hydro line and power has been restored.

Brightsand Cluster – Dryden 34 (DRY034), Dryden 35 (DRY035), Thunder Bay 54 (THU054), and Thunder Bay 56 (THU056)

  • Ontario FireRangers and Alberta crews are assigned to suppression and values protection efforts.
  • DRY034 is currently measuring 44,954 hectares and remains not under control.
  • DRY035 is currently measuring 22,461 hectares and remains not under control.
  • Crews are working to establish hose lines alongside heavy equipment operators constructing fire guards along portions of DRY035.
  • THU054 is currently measuring 7,389 hectares and remains not under control.
  • THU056 is currently measuring 7,947 hectares and remains not under control.
  • Firefighting crews and bucketing helicopters are targeting hotspots while heavy equipment operators construct fire guards along portions of THU056.

Dryden 36 – Upper and Lower Moosehide Lakes

  • The fire is currently measuring 1,784 hectares and is not under control.
  • Ontario FireRangers are working alongside Type-2 and Alberta crews, bucketing helicopters and heavy equipment operators in suppression operations.
  • Minimal growth has been observed in several days under favourable weather conditions.

Highway 599 Cluster – Sioux Lookout 84 (SLK084), Sioux Lookout 86 (SLK086), Sioux Lookout 89 (SLK089)

  • An Alberta Wildfire Incident Management Team has assumed command of the cluster of fires.
  • SLK084 is currently measuring 4,796.6 hectares and remains not under control.
  • SLK086 is currently measuring 5,644 hectares and remains not under control.
  • SLK089 is currently measuring 7,190.1 hectares and remains not under control.
  • There has been no fire recent growth observed on cluster of fires and minimal behaviour.
  • Ontario and Alberta crews continue to patrol for hotspots, using handtools, pumps and hose to extinguish remaining sources of heat.
  • Overnight infrared scanning is planned to detect remaining heat and deep burning areas that may not be visible from the ground.
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