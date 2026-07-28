Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 27

Updated: July 27, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Sudbury 31 (SUD031) is 0.1 of a hectare and located approximately 0.4 of a kilometre north of Old Cartier Road, and 1.2 kilometres northwest of Sawmill Lake. The fire is being held.

There are currently 37 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 3 are being held, 2 are under control and 32 are being observed.