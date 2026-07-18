BELANGER, Ann

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa with her family by her side on Tuesday July 14, 2026 at the age of 87 years.

Beloved wife of the late Roland Belanger. Loved mother of Lynda Gilchrist (Tony), Kevin Belanger (Maureen Moloney) and Julie Lundquist (Gary Currie). Proud grandmother of Angela (Steve), Trevor (Janet), Sarah (Scot), Conor (Lindy), Moria (Dave), Kevin (Jelena), Adam (Hope), Brandon (Sandra), Amanda and CJ (late Leah). Very proud great grandmother of Sydney, London, Arlow, Ronnie, Emily, Henry, Evelyn, Gwendolyn, Ezra, Luke, Alice, Kristin, Emily and Delilah. Ann was the dear sister and last remaining sister of Arthur, Joyce, Bazil “Bo”, Fred, John, Mary, Patricia. She will be remembered by many nieces and nephews.

At her request, cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.