DAVIDSON, Lynne “Jo” (nee Miller)

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre with family by her side on Thursday March 9, 2023 at the age of 68 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Ronald Davidson. Dear mother of Natasha Miller (Clarence). Proud grandmother of Trenton. Special nana of Alaira, Ethan and Coen. Daughter of Ruth Miller (late Harry). Sister of Clifford (Kathy) and Curt (Becky). Daughter-in-law of Sue Lachapelle (Ben) and the late Robert W. Avis. Sister-in-law of Rick Davidson (Robin) and Roland Lachapelle (Diane). She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Jo worked a total of 28 years as a legal assistant in Toronto and Wawa, returning home to Wawa in 1990 to be near her family.

Family and friends may visit at Kerry Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, 705-856-7340) on Sunday March 12, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. Cremation will follow at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family.