Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Friday, Saturday & Sunday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Friday, July 26 – Dark Sky Week Begins Today!

EXPLORATION STATION: LANDSCAPE DETECTIVES Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. All living things interact with and leave signs of their existence on the land. It takes a keen observer to be able to notice and interpret them. Help

Surakchya discover and interpret the signs left behind by some of our smallest kin: insects and their relatives. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE Drop-in: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. How many times have you come across a plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Emma, Emily, and Andrew to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important! GUIDED HIKE: NATURALIST NIGHTCLUB 9:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. Lake Superior Provincial Park has some of the darkest night skies in all of North America, making it the perfect environment for an active nightlife. Join the party with Kelly, Rose, and Heidi to explore the exciting world of nocturnal wildlife. This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Bug spray is recommended.

Saturday, July 27 EXPLORATION STATION: NATURE IN WATERCOLOUR Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. Put your “art eyes” on and join us as we seek out and celebrate the beauty of nature. Focus your attention using the frames provided – zoom in on a leaf or zoom out on a landscape. Then paint what you see. There is no limit to nature’s beauty. All ages welcome. No watercolour experience necessary. SPECIAL EVENT: NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM Drop-in: 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. Join us as we light up the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay

after hours for this special event! We invite you to explore the museum and celebrate LSPP’s Dark Sky Preserve and the beauty, biodiversity, and cultural heritage it protects. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and meet our Discovery Team as you drop by different stations to learn about the stars, nocturnal

wildlife and more. Outside, join us for campfire songs and s’mores!

Sunday, July 28 MEET THE NATURALIST: DARK SKY Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. Have you ever wondered why the stars in the park seem

brighter than those in the city? Visit Rose to discover more about what it means to be a Dark Sky Preserve and how nocturnal creatures benefit from the preservation of darkness.



Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.